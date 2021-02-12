Casey Donahew Comes to The District

Pepper Entertainment is continuing to RESUME live and in-person concerts with Casey Donahew at The District in Sioux Falls on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Tickets start at $25.50 and go on-sale Friday, February 19 at 10:00am.

Please refer to www.pepperentertainment.com/covid-19 for updated COVID measures regarding this event.

If you build it, they will come. This might be the mantra of one of the greatest baseball movies of all time, '"Field Of Dreams," but it's also a pretty accurate description of the career of Texas music sensation Casey Donahew.

The Burleson native, (with the help of his wife Melinda,) has painstakingly carved out an impressive niche for himself on the country music scene over the past 17 years, attracting a solid base of loyal fans who flock to his legendary live shows.

Building his career from the ground up one show at a time, he's managed to perform on countless stages night after night in front of thousands, topped the Texas music charts 18 times, released all of his albums independently to critical acclaim, and forged a path all his own through the music scene without the aid or muscle of a major record label or power-suit management company.