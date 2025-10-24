BlackHawk Comes to Sioux Falls in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Country music legendary group BlackHawk is making their return to the South Dakota Military Alliance next year. The performance is on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, 15 7:30 PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 31 at 10:00 a.m.

About BlackHawk:

For more than 20 years, BlackHawk has shared a unique sense of harmony with their voices, their songs and their fans.

It’s a harmony that has sold over 7 million albums, scored some of the most distinctive country radio hits of the ‘90s, and still draws tens of thousands of fans to their electrifying live performances. Today BlackHawk continues to honor its past as it forges its future and does it all with a commitment that takes their music – and the harmony – to a whole new level.

BlackHawk’s 1993 self-titled Arista debut album launched with the smash single “Goodbye Says It All”, followed by the Top 5 hits "Every Once in a While", "I Sure Can Smell the Rain", "Down in Flames" and "That's Just About Right". The album soon certified Double-Platinum, and the band received an ACM nomination as Best New Vocal Group Of The Year.

BlackHawk followed up with the hit albums Strong Enough, Love & Gravity and Sky’s The Limit, which collectively featured such hits as “I’m Not Strong Enough To Say No”, “Like There Ain’t No Yesterday”, “Big Guitar”, “Almost A Memory Now”, “There You Have It” and “Postmarked Birmingham”. It was an unprecedented run of hits for a band that never quite fit the standard country mold.

“Getting a BlackHawk record on the radio was often a tough sell,” explains Henry, “for the same reason country radio rejected bands like The Mavericks, The Dixie Chicks and Alison Krauss. But we were committed to smart, strong songs whether they fit the format or not. And the fans responded.”