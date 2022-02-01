38 Special Announced For Sioux Empire Fair, August 7

The Sioux Empire Fair will welcome 38 SPECIAL to the Sioux Empire Fair on Sunday, August 7, 2022. The show is FREE with paid fair admission on the Billion Automotive Main Stage!

Fair admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 - 12, and free for children ages 5 and under. Pit Passes for the concert can be purchased and go on sale Tuesday, July 5th online only at www.SiouxEmpireFair.com.

After more than four decades, 38 Special continues to bring their signature blast of Southern Rock to over 100 cities a year. At each and every show, thousands of audience members are amazed by the explosive power of the band's performance.

Their many Gold and Platinum album awards stand in testament to the endurance of a legendary powerhouse.

With sales in excess of 20 million, most associate the band with their arena-rock pop smashes, "Hold On Loosely," "Rockin' Into the Night," "Caught Up in You," "Fantasy Girl," "If I'd Been the One," "Back Where You Belong," "Chain Lightnin'," "Second Chance," and more - Timeless hits that remain a staple at radio, immediately recognizable from the first opening chord, and paving the way to their present-day touring regimen.

For 38 Special onstage, it is a celebration of camaraderie and brotherhood, a precision unit bringing the dedication and honesty to a long history of classic songs, as well as surprisingly fresh new material.

Since 1976, the band has released more than 15 albums. And from the start, they've toured relentlessly, bringing their signature brand of 'muscle and melody' to fans worldwide.

It is that steely determination that lives on in the hearts of these 'Wild-Eyed Southern Boys.' For more information and details leading up to the event, visit www.siouxempirefair.com.