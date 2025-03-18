Photos: A DOLL’S HOUSE, PART 2 Premieres in Singapore

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Singapore—Tony winner “A Doll’s House, Part 2” (2017), written by Lucas Hnath, continues to play at the Victoria Theatre until March 23, 2025. Directed by Timothy Koh, the play, which picks up from one of Henrik Ibsen’s most popular 19th-century works, “A Doll’s House,” is produced by Pangdemonium Theatre Company Ltd.

In “A Doll’s House, Part 2," Nora Helmer returns to the home she once left—15 years ago—and confronts the consequences of her departure. “With its unapologetically modern voice and razor-sharp humor, ‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’ breathes new life into the themes of personal agency and social constraint that were pivotal in Ibsen’s original work,” said Pangdemonium.

As the play is written to stand alone, having seen a previous staging of Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House” is a not a pre-requisite to enjoy its “sequel.” This allows a room full of “fresh perspectives on the play’s characters and their choices, making it accessible to both newcomers and those familiar with the original play,” the producers added.

The play stars Jo Kukathas as Nora Helmer, Lim Kay Siu as Torvald Helmer, Neo Swee Lin as Anne-Marie, and Rebecca Ashley Dass as Emmy.

Photos: Crispian Chan

Jo Kukathas

Lim Kay Siu, Jo Kukathas

Neo Swee Lin, Jo Kukathas

Jo Kukathas, Neo Swee Lin

Jo Kukathas, Rebecca Ashley Dass

Rebecca Ashley Dass, Jo Kukathas

Lim Kay Siu, Jo Kukathas

Comments