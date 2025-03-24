DEAR EVAN HANSEN UK Tour Transfers to Singapore

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singapore--Base Entertainment Asia, in association with ATG Productions and Music Theatre International, is bringing Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen’s” current UK tour to the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, starting Oct. 30, 2025.

Its UK tour, which stars Ryan Kopel in the title role, has been announced to extend its run in the UK until July 2025 before transferring to Singapore.

“Dear Evan Hansen,” which features music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and book by Steven Levenson, is best known for its catchy, moving songs “Waving Through a Window,” “For Forever,” and “You Will Be Found.”

Its story explores how a lie consumes a 17-year-old high schooler, eventually affecting his loved ones and those around him.

“Meet Evan: an anxious high school kid who wants to fit in. The thing is, on his way to fitting in, he didn’t tell the whole truth. And now must give up on a life he never dreamt he’d have…” its synopsis says.

The company, DEH UK Tour

Morgan Large is the set, Costume Designer, and co-video designer who also designed “Sunset Boulevard,” which recently played at the Sands Theatre. Adam Penford joins Large as director, Carrie-Anne Ingrouille as choreographer, Matt Daw as lighting designer, Tom Marshall as sound designer, Ravi Deepres as co-video designer, and MICHAEL BRADLEY as musical director.

The musical made its world premiere at the Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., in July 2015, which was followed by an Off-Broadway run at the Second Stage Theatre from March to May 2016 and its Broadway bow at the Music Box Theatre in Dec. 2016. On Broadway, it closed on Sept. 18, 2022; it played 1,678 regular performances and 21 preview performances.

In its early try-outs up to its Broadway run, Ben Platt played Evan, which won him the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical. He also reprised the same role in the musical’s film adaptation in 2021.

