Welcome Spring and Honor The Renewal Of Life At The Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival

Embrace traditions and cultural arts between the people of Japan and the Pacific Northwest at the Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival Friday, April 14 - Sunday, April 16, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Part of the Seattle Center FestÃ¡l series, this free, in-person festival will take place in the Armory Food & Event Hall and Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center. Join honorary co-chairs Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Consul General Hisao Inagaki, in honoring the renewal of life with springtime cherry blossoms and Japanese arts.

This year's festival presents: The Japan Foundation Traveling Exhibition, "Manga Hokusai Manga: Approaching the Master's Compendium from the Perspective of Contemporary Comics", in the Seattle Opera Center Lobby, open April 7, 10-28 and 30; from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. courtesy of Consulate-General of Japan in Seattle.



All other activities will take place in the Armory and Fisher which includes Go lessons, storytelling, history panels, and cultural programs. The festival will also celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Japan-America Society of the State of Washington (JASSW), the 60th anniversary of the Hyogo Business & Cultural Center, and the 45th anniversary of Beikoku Shodo Kenkyukai, which is the art of calligraphy.

Discover koto, shamisen, and taiko sounds, live music from Ichi Bichi and Moopsie and traditional Buyo, Japanese and contemporary dances. As well as mechanical dolls from Tanimoto Karakuri Ningyo, ikebana demonstrations, martial arts, music, tea ceremonies, food and children's activities. Culinary delights include bento, ramen, musubi, and mochi from local vendors such as Tokara Japanese Confectionary, Ramen-Ya Teinei, Setsuko Pastry, and more. There will also be opportunities to experience ancient and contemporary traditions of Japan, like kimono dress-up and sake tasting.

"The magnificent blooms of the cherry blossom trees are a symbol of our City's deep connections to Japan and the strength and resilience of our Japanese community," said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. "As we continue to build One Seattle, we remain committed to bringing communities together to uplift our diversity and celebrate our commonality. The Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival is an excellent opportunity to honor the history and vibrant cultural traditions of our Japanese community through music, art, and food."

""FestÃ¡l is a year-long chance for the Seattle area to come together and celebrate its diverse community," said Marshall Foster, Seattle Center Interim Director. "Celebrating the renewal of spring at the Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival is something we look forward to all year at Seattle Center. It is a great example of what makes Seattle and Seattle Center so special and unique."

Seattle Center FestÃ¡l is a public program presented by Seattle Center in partnership with Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival. Admission is free of charge. For more information on this festival, visit www.cherryblossomfest.org, and to learn more about this collection of ethnic cultural events, https://www.seattlecenter.com/festal or call 206-684-7200.