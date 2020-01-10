Twelfth Night Productions Presents THE BOOK CLUB PLAY

Twelfth Night Productions is proud to present THE BOOK CLUB PLAY, directed by Jane Ryan.

Loads of laughter and literature collide in this smart hit comedy about books and the people who love them. Ana is a Type A personality who lives in a letter-perfect world with an adoring husband, the perfect job and her greatest passion: Book Club. But when her cherished group becomes the focus of a documentary film, their intimate discussions about life and literature take a turn for the hilarious in front of the inescapable camera lens. Add a provocative new member along with some surprising new book titles, and these six friends are bound for pandemonium.

This production will be performed at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, February 28 and 29 and March 6 and 7 at 7:30pm and March 1 and 8 at 3:00pm.

Tickets are available online at Brown Paper Tickets, or at Youngstown 4408 Delridge WY SW, starting an hour before the show on performance days. Prices are $22 for adults and $20 for students & seniors.

http://www.twelfthnightproductions.org/





