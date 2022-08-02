Ticket On Sale Date Announced for WHERE WE BELONG at Seattle Rep

Seattle Rep today announced complete casting and the single ticket on sale date for their season opening production of playwright Madeline Sayet's, Where We Belong. Starring Madeline Sayet (Executive Director, Yale Indigenous Performing Arts Program; Playwright - Up and Down the River, Antigone or And Still She Must Rise Up) and under the direction of Mei Ann Teo (Associate Artistic Director and Director of New Work at Oregon Shakespeare Festival), Seattle Rep is thrilled to give their audiences a chance to witness this insightful journey across geographic borders, personal history, and cultural legacies in search of a place to belong. Single tickets will go on sale August 8 at 12:00 p.m. PT online at SeattleRep.org, or by calling the Patron Services Office at 206.443.2222.

In Where We Belong, Mohegan theater-maker Madeline Sayet travels to England in 2015 to pursue a PhD in Shakespeare. Madeline finds a country that refuses to acknowledge its ongoing role in colonialism, just as the Brexit vote threatens to further disengage the UK from the wider world. In this exhilarating solo piece, Madeline echoes a journey to England braved by Native ancestors in the 1700s following treatise betrayals - and forces us to consider what it means to belong in an increasingly globalized world.

Watch the trailer below!

Madeline Sayet (she/her) serves as an Assistant Professor at Arizona State University with the Arizona Center for Medieval and Renaissance Studies (ACMRS) and is the Executive Director of the Yale Indigenous Performing Arts Program (YIPAP). She has been honored as a Forbes 30 Under 30 in Hollywood & Entertainment, TED Fellow, MIT Media Lab Director's Fellow, National Directing Fellow, Drama League Director-In-Residence, NCAIED Native American 40 Under 40, and a recipient of The White House Champion of Change Award from President Obama. As a writer her plays include Where We Belong, Up and Down the River, Antigone Or And Still She Must Rise Up, and more.

The play has been re-adapted for a live theatrical tour that makes its Seattle Rep stop September 9 - October 9, 2022. Season tickets are available now and single tickets go on sale August 8 at 12:00 p.m. at SeattleRep.org.