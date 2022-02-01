Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Spokane Civic Theatre Returns With THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Performances run January 28 – February 20, 2022.

Feb. 1, 2022  
Spokane Civic Theatre returns with The Play That Goes Wrong!

Welcome to opening night of the Cornley Drama Society's newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences.

Performances run January 28 - February 20, 2022.

Learn more at https://spokanecivictheatre.com/productions/the-play-that-goes-wrong/.


