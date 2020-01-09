Seattle Women's Chorus Sing REVOLUTION 2020

Seattle Women's Chorus (SWC) leaps into a new decade with Revolution 2020; four rousing concerts commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the 19th amendment and decry the continued struggle for free and fair voting rights for all people.

Collectively, the featured songs illustrate historic victories, failures, and current societal tensions. Among the songs included are Bob Marley's "Redemption Song," "R.O.C.K. in the USA," the Beatles' "Revolution," and "Lifting as We Climb," inspired by the words of suffragist Mary Church Terrill, charter member of the NAACP.

Representatives from the King County, Snohomish County, Pierce County chapters of The League of Women Voters will be on hand at all concerts to register new voters.

With a new performance venue in Federal Way and three Seattle concerts on the schedule, SWC continues to touch new audiences with their messages of equality and justice. Tickets to the performances are $25-$48 and available at SeattleChoruses.org or via the phone at (206) 388-1400.





