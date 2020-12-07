Seattle Shakespeare's O, WONDER! Returns For The Holidays

After the success of its summer digital scavenger hunt "O, Wonder!", Seattle Shakespeare Company is bringing the game back for the holidays. Featuring all new missions related to Shakespeare and the season, "O, Wonder! - Holiday" will launch on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. The game will run through January 3, 2021 and will include raffle prizes and awards for participation.

Participants in the game will be given a series of "missions" each day for two weeks that they will complete for points. Missions will consist of activities, trivia, creative expression, taking photos and videos all related to Shakespeare and his plays. All the "O, Wonder!" missions are designed to adhere to social distancing guidelines and can be done from home or participant's nearby neighborhood.

"We were blown away by the participation in 'O, Wonder!' this past summer," said Communications Director Jeff Fickes. "People from all over the U.S. and beyond joined us for 5 weeks, and it resulted in a lot of creativity. We heard repeatedly how fans felt connected to each other because they were involved in a common activity at a time when people can't gather socially."

"O, Wonder!" is primarily intended for people in the Puget Sound region, but anyone in the world can join the game and participate at some level. Teams may join the game at any point, and all-ages can play. Seattle Shakespeare Company is utilizing the GooseChase platform to host the game. Teams will need to download a free mobile app on a phone to participate. Full details about how to join "O, Wonder!" and create teams can be found on Seattle Shakespeare Company's website: https://www.seattleshakespeare.org/o-wonder/

How to participate

Download the GooseChase app onto your mobile device. The app is free and available in Apple App Store or Google Play. Create an account or log in as a guest. Only one account is needed per team. A team can be an individual or a group of people. Enter the game code 67BVP9 or search for "O, Wonder! - Holiday" Select or create your team. Teams can have a single member.

Support for "O, Wonder!" comes from Artsfund, KCTS-9, KUOW 94.9, KING FM, and donors to Seattle Shakespeare Company.

