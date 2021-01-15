Seattle Shakespeare Presents Original Podcast Series HOUSE OF SUEÑOS

Seattle Shakespeare presents the original, limited-time podcast series house of sueños by Meme García. Spanish and English are interwoven with Shakespeare's Hamlet and García's imagistic language in this multilingual audio-drama about family, mental health, and the power of dreams.

This five-episode audio drama will be available through Seattle Shakespeare Company's Rough Magic podcast starting January 27, 2021. New episodes will be released each week through February 17. house of sueños will be available for listening through March 17 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever podcasts are available.

Five years after their Papi Luis' disappearance, sisters Rina and Amelia prepare to celebrate Mom's marriage to their new Stepdad. But when Amelia tells her sister of the mysterious voice and shadowy figure she saw in the attic last night, it's clear that not all in this house is as it seems. Now, Rina and Amelia must protect their own minds and hearts while navigating the lies and truths which cloud their family's history and threaten to drown them all. house of sueños is a gripping and magically poetic family drama drawn from the Bard's most famous tragedy and playwright Meme García's own life story.

Meme García is an actor and playwright originally from El Salvador. They are a Fulbright Scholar and graduated with a MA in Classical Acting from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. They hold degrees in Theatre and Women and Gender Studies from Seattle University and are currently based out of Ashland, OR. For the last two years they have been a member of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival's resident acting company (La Comedia of Errors and Bring Down the House, parts I & II). Previously they have worked with upstart crow collective, Seattle Shakespeare Company, Seattle Repertory Theatre , ACT Theatre, Strawberry Theatre Workshop, and Book-It Repertory Theatre. house of sueños is their debut play, and they are currently working on a coming-of-age TV show called Las Siguanabas.

The production team for the series includes Wiley Basho Gorn (Dramaturg/Director), Meghan Roche (Sound Designer), Coby Gray (Composer/Sound Design Assistant), Jocelyne Fowler (Production Manager).