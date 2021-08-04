Seattle Opera and Bloodworks Northwest Host Fourth Pop-up Blood Drive

Seattle Opera and Bloodworks Northwest are teaming up to present an August blood drive at the Opera Center. Members of the public can donate blood on Aug 18, 19, 24 or 25. Appointments are required, and people can sign up at seattleopera.org/bloodworks or call 800-398-7888.

Blood supplies in the Pacific Northwest are extremely low due to COVID-19, and the recent heatwave that kept some donors at home. Blood drives help replenish supplies and return them to operational levels. Blood donations support cancer patients, trauma victims, premature babies, and severely ill COVID-19 patients-among others. These one-hour blood donation appointments are a safe action people can take to support local hospitals and patients.

All blood donors will be eligible for prizes. After signing up, donors will automatically be entered to win a foldable Oru Kayak, Wonitago Kayak Paddles, and an Onyx Universal Paddle Vest for summer fun. For more information, go to bloodworksnw.org/about/news/win. Additionally, through the "SAVE MORE LIVES. GIVE BLOOD" campaign, donors can win game tickets, signed memorabilia and more. Visit savemorelivesgiveblood.org and enter the sweepstakes by filling out the form; terms and conditions apply.

The Seattle Opera pop-up event will be conducted in accordance with social distancing guidelines. No walk-ins, guests, or people under age 16 are permitted onsite. Donors are asked to wear a mask/face covering.

"Through our art, and our civic actions in the community, Seattle Opera aims to be responsive to the needs of our region," said Seattle Opera General Director Christina Scheppelmann. "We hope you will join us in donating at our August blood drive. Giving blood is an important way of caring for each other and contributing to healthcare readiness."

Thus far, Seattle Opera has hosted three pop-up blood drives with Bloodworks Northwest. To date, 624 people donated blood, for an impact of up to 1,671 local patients helped in the Greater Seattle area.