Seattle Opera Cuts Six Administrative Positions, Continues Furloughs

Previously, the Opera furloughed 46 administrative staffers after its $2.6 million federal loan ran out in June.

Sep. 18, 2020  

Seattle Opera has cut six administrative positions from its workforce, the Seattle Times reports.

"The global pandemic has been a painful and challenging time for arts and cultural workers," said Kristina Murti, the opera's director of marketing and communications. "Seattle Opera is no exception."

Before the pandemic, Seattle Opera had 72 full-time administrative positions and 16 part-time administrative staffers.

"The company has decided it is not possible for us to return to our full workforce," Murti said. "It was a difficult decision, but we have identified six administrative staff positions from various departments that are not part of our future staffing needs and therefore, the positions have been eliminated."

