Seattle Immersive Theater Experience THE DOUBLE Extends Through Late July

Following early sold-out performances, Witness has extended its run of its world premiere production, The Double. Originally scheduled to close July 13, the immersive show will now run through Sunday, July 27, offering additional opportunities for audiences to experience the production's unique, site-specific staging.

Set inside a disused downtown office space, The Double transforms the floorplan into an immersive psychological thriller inspired by Dostoyevsky's novel of the same name. Told through a combination of live performance, video, and environmental storytelling, the piece places audience members in an open-plan office and invites them to explore the space.

The Double is directed by Charlotte Murray and adapted by Michael Bontatibus, and continues Witness's mission of creating narrative-based immersive theater in unexpected spaces. The show marks the company's return to Seattle after 2020's Last Days of the Tsars and follows a lineage of international projects including The Island, Ritual, and Noirtown.

The Double now runs through July 27, 2025. Performance times vary weekly; advanced booking is recommended.

