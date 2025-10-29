 tracker
SCOTT SHOEMAKER’S WAR ON CHRISTMAS! Returns to Theatre Off Jackson in December

Running December 5–26, 2025.

By: Oct. 29, 2025
SCOTT SHOEMAKER’S WAR ON CHRISTMAS! Returns to Theatre Off Jackson in December Image
The irreverent holiday hit Scott Shoemaker’s War on Christmas! returns to Theatre Off Jackson for its eighth year, running December 5–26, 2025.

A co-production of Shoes and Pants Productions and Theatre Off Jackson, this adult-only variety spectacular has become a Seattle holiday staple, mixing outrageous comedy, music, dance, and video for a night of festive mayhem.

Starring Scott Shoemaker (Ms. Pak-Man, Beware the Terror of Gaylord Manor), the show features an ensemble of Seattle favorites — Ade, Glory Joel, Mandy Price, and Major Scales — and is written and directed by Freddy Molitch and Scott Shoemaker.

The show balances cheeky satire and seasonal absurdity with a message of joy and resilience. Performances are open to audiences 21 and over.

Event Details

When: December 5–26, 2025 (times vary)
Where: Theatre Off Jackson, 409 7th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104
Tickets: www.shoesandpants.com

Pricing:

– $32 General Admission
– $42 Premium Admission (reserved seating in the premium section)
– $65 VIP Package (includes front-row seat, signed poster, Christmas goodie bag, and meet-and-greet with the cast)




