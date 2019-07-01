Pop Musical CYRANO DE BURGER SHACK Runs August 1 - 4 At BPA

In Jeremy Desmon's Pop Musical Cyrano de Burger Shack, Cyrano is king of the local Burger Shack, but he can't seem to win the love of his best friend, Roxanne. When Roxanne confesses her crush on the new burger-flipper, Christian, Cyrano decides that playing Cupid is better than sitting out of the game. An updated, modern-day version of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac, this rollicking musical features hit contemporary pop songs that will appeal to audience members of all ages.

BPA's production is Directed by Buddy Todd, with Musical Direction by Crystal Johnston, and Choreography by Havilah Criss. Together, the directing trio lead an enthusiastic cast of BPA Theatre School students (ages 8 - 13). Buddy recently directed The Wizard of Oz for BPA, is choreographing Little Shop of Horrors at the Black Box Theatre in Edmonds, and looks forward to directing at Renton Civic next season. Crystal Johnston has been a classically-trained pianist for almost 30 years.

Don't miss BPA Theatre School's Cyrano de Burger Shack at BPA August 1 to 4, with shows Thursday and Friday at 7:00 p.m. plus Saturday and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Tickets, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, students, youth, military, and teachers, or $8.75 each for families of four or more, may be purchased online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org, by phone at 206.842.8569 or in person at BPA, 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island. BPA Box Office hours are 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and one hour prior to each performance. Cyrano de Burger Shack is presented through special arrangement with Playscripts.

BPA is supported, in part, by Bainbridge Community Foundation, the City of Bainbridge Island, and One Call for All. Bainbridge Performing Arts is pleased to offer an "Open Doors" program. Free and reduced-cost tickets to most events are available to community members in need through our partner Helpline House thanks to a grant from the Mabee Family Foundation. Please contact the BPA Box Office at 206.842.8569 or Helpline House to reserve tickets today.

Find out more about BPA at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org.





