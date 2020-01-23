Photo Flash: First Look at TRUE WEST at Seattle Rep

Seattle Rep presents Sam Shepard's Pulitzer Prize-nominated story of sibling rivalry, True West. Seattle Rep Artistic Director Braden Abraham directs the play, which is set to star Kevin Anderson (Seattle Rep's Last Of The Boys) and Zachary Ray Sherman (Seattle Rep debut) on the Bagley Wright stage.

Two brothers from different walks of life - one a successful screenwriter, the other a restless drifter - clash while housesitting for their mother in a sweltering Los Angeles suburb. This outlandishly funny and unsettling Pulitzer Prize-nominated comedy by acclaimed late playwright Sam Shepard gleefully detonates our misguided myths of family, identity, and the American Dream.

Tickets start at $17 - ON SALE NOW.

Discounted tickets for groups of 10+ may be purchased by calling 206.443.2224.

For ticket reservations, call the Seattle Rep Patron Services Office at 206.443.2222 or toll-free at 877.900.9285, or go online at seattlerep.org



Kevin Anderson and Zachary Ray Sherman

Brandon J. Simmons, Kevin Anderson and Zachary Ray Sherman

Zachary Ray Sherman and Kevin Anderson





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You