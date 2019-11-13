Photo Flash: First Look at SHOUT SISTER SHOUT at Seattle Rep

Long before 'women in rock' became a media catchphrase, Rosetta Tharpe proved in spectacular fashion that women rocked.

Inspired by Gayle F. Wald's book Shout, Sister, Shout!, this new theatrical work tells "The Godmother of Rock 'n' Roll's" incredible story.

Ambitious, courageous, and uncompromisingly public, Sister Rosetta Tharpe became a legend who redefined the national and international music scene in the 1930s and 40s.

Experience her incredible life through this rousing musical portrait.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.seattlerep.org/plays/1920/shout-sister-shout/.

Photo Credit: Bronwen Houck

Cast

Cast

Christin Byrdsong and Carrie Compere

Allison Semmes and Carrie Compere

Chaz Rose and Carrie Compere



