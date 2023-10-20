Penguin Productions Presents SPOOKY STORIES 'ROUND THE BONFIRE: Short Horror Plays Addressing The Fears Of Youth

Spooky Stories 'Round the Bonfire is a collection of three spooky short plays written, directed, and performed by local teens.
Time loops. Total nothingness. Falling in love... with the voice inside your head. Penguin Productions presents Spooky Stories 'Round the Bonfire, a collection of three spooky short plays written, directed, and performed by local teens.
Penguin Productions is an intergenerational theatre company focused on accessibility (all of our programs are tuition-free) and teen leadership. Bonfire programs have supported the development of over 40 new plays by teens over the last four years.
The plays will perform October 23 at 7:30pm at 18th and Union. Tickets are pay-what-you-choose for all ages (starting at $15 Click Here, $0 at the door).
