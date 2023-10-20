Penguin Productions Presents SPOOKY STORIES 'ROUND THE BONFIRE: Short Horror Plays Addressing The Fears Of Youth

Time loops. Total nothingness. Falling in love... with the voice inside your head. Penguin Productions presents Spooky Stories 'Round the Bonfire, a collection of three spooky short plays written, directed, and performed by local teens.

Penguin Productions is an intergenerational theatre company focused on accessibility (all of our programs are tuition-free) and teen leadership. Bonfire programs have supported the development of over 40 new plays by teens over the last four years.

The plays will perform October 23 at 7:30pm at 18th and Union. Tickets are pay-what-you-choose for all ages (starting at $15 Click Here, $0 at the door).