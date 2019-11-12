One Of A Kind Concert Comes to Whidbey Island Center For The Arts

Andre Feriante and Troy Chapman return to the WICA stage for another musical tour through time and geography. Cythara 2 will present their ever expanding personal collections of musical instruments from around the world, each one a relative of the Guitar. With our modern world feeling more and more divided down cultural, national, and ideological lines, Feriante and Chapman seek to build bridges through music.

Feriante and Chapman cast a wide net, going back to the roots of strings from all continents... The the rabab of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, the oud from the Middle East, the Sitar from India...The lute from Europe. New additions this year also include the Chinese zhongruan, the Indian swar sangam, Indian sitar, and the Japanese shamisen.

The History of the guitar will progress chronologically through time and bring us to the arch top, jazz, acoustic and electric guitar's and the roots of American music. It will be an informative, entertaining and educational celebration of the most popular instrument in the world, the guitar!

Educational, Enlightening, Entertaining... Cythara 2 is a delightful ride on a quest for musical history.

Saturday, November 16, 2019 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM (approximate end time)

All Seats $20

Piano Bar opens one hour prior to the event

Whidbey Island Center for the Arts

565 Camano Avenue Langley, WA, 98260

Click Here for Online Purchases

Via Phone: Please Call the Box Office at 800.638.7631 or 360.221.8268

In Person: Visit the Box Office at 565 Camano Ave, Langley, WA 98260





