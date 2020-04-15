Olympic Theatre Arts Cancels Productions, Hosts Online Shakespeare Festival

Article Pixel Apr. 15, 2020  

Olympic Theatre Arts Cancels Productions, Hosts Online Shakespeare Festival

Olympic Theatre Arts has announced that its next production, A Facility for Living will not open on May 1st as planned. It is also anticipated that the last play of the season Let Me Down Easy will be cancelled.

If you are holding tickets to either of these two shows, the company offers the following options:

  • Donate the ticket price for one or both shows back to OTA as a charitable tax-deductible contribution. (No action required and if the show goes on this season, you will have your seat)
  • Request a refund for the price of one or both of the shows. (Contact box office)
  • Request a replacement voucher for one or both shows, good for one ticket to any show in the 2020-2021 season. (Contact box office)

While Olympic Theatre Arts' doors are closed, its wonderful acting community is keeping Shakespeare warm in anticipation of our "Tangled Webs of William" Renaissance Faire, coming (sometime) soon! Check out the videos they've posted HERE.




Related Seattle Stories   Shows


SEATTLE SHOWS More

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
The Phoenix Theatre (5/1 - 5/10)
The Midnight Show
Can Can Cabaret (1/1 - 1/1)
The Fantasticks
Mid-columbia Musical Theatre (7/9 - 7/12)
Honk! Jr
Open Window School (7/22 - 7/22)
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Lower Columbia College (5/22 - 5/31)

VIEW ALL  ADD A SHOW  

More Hot Stories For You

  • CatVideoFest Launches Virtual Edition to Benefit the Strand Theater
  • Penobscot Theatre Company Announces Temporary Closure
  • Living Arts Dance Complex Studios Move Students Online
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper