Olympic Theatre Arts Cancels Productions, Hosts Online Shakespeare Festival

Olympic Theatre Arts has announced that its next production, A Facility for Living will not open on May 1st as planned. It is also anticipated that the last play of the season Let Me Down Easy will be cancelled.

If you are holding tickets to either of these two shows, the company offers the following options:

Donate the ticket price for one or both shows back to OTA as a charitable tax-deductible contribution. (No action required and if the show goes on this season, you will have your seat)

Request a refund for the price of one or both of the shows. (Contact box office)

Request a replacement voucher for one or both shows, good for one ticket to any show in the 2020-2021 season. (Contact box office)

While Olympic Theatre Arts' doors are closed, its wonderful acting community is keeping Shakespeare warm in anticipation of our "Tangled Webs of William" Renaissance Faire, coming (sometime) soon! Check out the videos they've posted HERE.





