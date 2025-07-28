Music of Remembrance Unveils 2025â€“26 Season COURAGE & CONSCIENCE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Music of Remembrance (MOR) has announced its 2025–26 season, continuing its mission to confront injustice through the lens of music, memory, and social conscience.

The season will include the West Coast premiere of Jake Heggie and Gene Scheer’s Crossing Borders, a new dance premiere choreographed by Donald Byrd to Darius Milhaud’s La création du monde, and the world premiere tour of The Dialogue of Memories, an opera by Tom Cipullo and Howard Reich inspired by Holocaust survival and the legacy of Elie Wiesel.

MOR’s 26th season opens October 26, 2025, at Benaroya Hall with Witness to Courage, followed by the free community concert Art From Ashes on January 26, 2026. Echoes of Conscience on March 15 features new choreography from Byrd and works by members of the French Resistance and Harlem Renaissance.

The season concludes with The Dialogue of Memories, premiering in Seattle on May 17 and touring to San Francisco and Chicago.

More information and tickets are available at musicofremembrance.org.

