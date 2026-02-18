Video: First Look At Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jelani Alladin And Jordan Donica In THE WILD PARTY





Go behind the scenes of ENCORES! THE WILD PARTY, starring Jasmine Amy Rogers (BOOP!), Jelani Alladin (Frozen), and Jordan Donica (Camelot) as City Center releases a new look at the stars during their first cast photo shoot. Watch the video! The production plays March 18–29 at New York City Center.

ENCORES! THE WILD PARTY features music and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa, with a book by LaChiusa and George C. Wolfe, based on the poem by Joseph Moncure March. Orchestrations are by Bruce Coughlin.

The production is directed by Lili-Anne Brown, with choreography by Katie Spelman and guest music direction by Daryl Waters, featuring The Encores! Orchestra. Scenic design is by Arnel Sancianco, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Justin Townsend, sound design by Alex Neumann, and hair and wig design by Tom Watson. Music coordination is by Kimberlee Wertz, production stage management by Cynthia Cahill, and casting by The Telsey Office with Bethany Knox. Videography is by Benjamin Miller, with photography by Jenny Anderson.

Tickets are available now.