MoPOP Presents 8th Annual Black History Month Celebration, THROUGH THE EYES OF ART

Programming includes “Les@Nite Painting Loudly: Each Brush Stroke Makes a Difference”, Food Justice & Seattle Food Movements and more.

Feb. 15, 2021  
The Museum of Pop Culture's 8th annual Through the Eyes of Art, a Black History Month celebration is now underway with programming running all month long. This year's theme is The Cookout, and it explores soul food cuisine, spotlighting Seattle's Black-owned food establishments, and deep-diving into issues related to health and wellness, food justice, and access. For details, please visit MoPOP.org.

PROGRAM CALENDAR

Thursday, February 18, 3PM PST

"Les@Nite Painting Loudly: Each Brush Stroke Makes a Difference" (Live) with Lester Pearson | IG Live Takeover

There are many songs that are considered Cookout classics. Attend any gathering and there is a high chance you will hear them bumping through the speakers: DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince's "Summertime", Cupid's "Cupid Shuffle" and more.

Join Lester Pearson as he paints a portrait of the late, great singer and songwriter Marvin Gaye, the artist that sang one of his favorite Cookout songs "Got to Give It Up".

Friday, February 19, 6PM PST

Food Justice & Seattle Food Movements | Facebook Live

Featuring a panel of amazing organizers doing a lot of great work fighting hunger and addressing issues related to food access, join us for a passionate and reflective conversation about food justice and how you too can be a part of the movement.

Friday, February 26, 6PM PST

Diets, Supplements, and Disease | Facebook Live

Let us discuss the things we need to purge from our refrigerators and pantries, learn how to adopt healthy food practices, and how they can contribute to the prevention and treatment of many chronic diseases and can contribute to your overall health and wellness.

Saturday, February 27, 12PM PST

Building Black Wealth: A Live Virtual Marketplace: Seattle's Black-Owned Restaurants | Facebook Live

Join our host, hip hop artist and Seattle native, Draze, as we showcase some of Seattle's most loved black-owned food establishments. Get to hear their story, learn about their mouthwatering offerings, and find out how you too can sink your teeth into them.

Sunday, February 28, 2PM PST

Soul Food Sunday Cookalong | Zoom | RSVP/Pay-What-You-Can

Gather your friends and family and join us and our special guest chef, Danielle Alex for an easy-to-follow Soul Food Sunday Cookalong.

For complete details on MoPOP's Through the Eyes of Art programming and to RSVP, visit >> http://bit.ly/2MZCi9q


