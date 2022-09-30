MoPOP Announces October 2022 Update

The Museum of Pop Culture is a leading-edge, nonprofit museum in Seattle, dedicated to the ideas and risk-taking that fuel contemporary pop culture. MoPOP announced the return of their Fashionably Undead Halloween Bash - the freakiest party of the year. Additionally, the popular exhibition Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop will run through March 2023. Plus, MoPOP's mainstay exhibition, Scared To Death: The Thrill of Horror Film explores the most terrifying monsters in horror cinema, just in time for Halloween.

For the complete list of exhibitions now on view at MoPOP, please visit the museum here.

Fashionably Undead

October 29 - 8:00pm-12:00am

Dear protein source friends - we, the sentient machines that have taken over your beloved MoPOP, humbly invite you to our Ha11oween bash. Please consider this as nothing more than a celebration. It is in no way a trap. Or a Red Wedding. Dance your flesh off to the hypnotic pulsing rhythms. Lose your cares and decision-making capabilities in a fruity glass of fermented liquids. Scream for your life in an escape room built solely for your amusement. And party like it's your last night on earth. Because it won't be. We promise.

This event is 21+ only.

Movies at MoPOP - In-Person and Virtual

Movies at MoPOP's film series "Does This Unit Have a Soul?" explores cult classics in sci-fi cinema with a focus on AI, machines, and their creators. Humans and bots can participate in harmony with in-person Campout Cinema screenings and virtual watchalong options. For these after-hours screenings in MoPOP's Sky Church, simply grab your sleeping bag and head down to MoPOP. Ages 21+. For details >>

IN-PERSON CAMPOUT CINEMA SCREENINGS

Members: $11 | Regular $14

Videodrome (1983)

Saturday, October 15 | 7:00pm

Pacific Rim (2013)

Friday, November 18 | 7:00pm

TRON (1982)

40-year anniversary screening

Sunday, December 4 | 7:00pm

VIRTUAL WATCHALONG SCREENINGS

Donate what you can

Host (2020)

Saturday, October 8 | 7:00pm

The Terminator (1984)

Saturday, December 10, 7:00pm

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY ON VIEW

Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design

On view through January 2023

Oscar Winner Ruth E. Carter's costumes from more than a dozen films will be on display at MoPOP now through Dec 2022 in an exhibition exploring her perspective on Afrofuturism: the application of knowledge intertwined with imagination, self-expression, and an entrepreneurial spirit.

Along with the costumes are interactive experiences including an immersive "Warrior Falls" photo opportunity, recreating the iconic setting from Black Panther. Other exhibition highlights include:

60 costumes designed by Ruth E. Carter from her personal collection and from Black Panther and Coming 2 America

Original drawings, paintings, photographs, sketches, and mood boards

Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop

Extended through March, 2023

They say a picture's worth 1,000 words, and that's especially true of one of music's most language-conscious genres: hip-hop. Contact High explores four decades of photography, from the late 1970s to today, documenting a revolution not just in music, but in politics, race relations, fashion, and culture. Through more than 170 iconic images of hip-hop's most influential artists (Missy Elliott, Jay-Z, Queen Latifah, Tupac, and more) - including contact sheets that give us a rare glimpse into the creative process of a photo session - Contact High examines the evolution of hip-hop, connecting us with the experiences, identities, and places that have shaped the world's most popular music genre.

Exhibition highlights include: