Macha Theatre Works Announces 20th Season: INTO THE UNKNOWN

Macha is launching the season with 17 MINUTE STORIES.

Macha Theatre Works has announced their 2020-2021 Season: Into the Unknown, featuring new theatrical stories with strong female characters at the forefront.

Macha is launching the season with 17 Minute Stories, a live-streamed series of solo shows centering around the theme, "How did I get here?"

"With this project, we aim to explore the complexities of human existence through unique, personal narratives that further our understanding of ourselves, each other, and the society we create," said Amy Poisson, Macha Producing Artistic Director. "Whether it is an intimate retelling of self-revelation or a rousing epic of personal adventure-we want to dive into them all!"

They will continue to celebrate emerging theatre in their Distillery Reading series where Macha cultivates new plays featuring strong female characters. The Distillery is an opportunity for playwrights to gain valuable feedback on their working drafts, and a platform for Macha audiences to help shape new works in process. Readings are free and include a post-play discussion with the playwright.

This season will take place online via livestream and Zoom.

Tickets will be available starting in September at

www.machatheatreworks.com/tickets.

