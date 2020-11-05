Macha Announces 17MINUTESTORIES Livestreams

On November 20, 2020 audiences will experience Gasp, written and performed by Claribel Gross.

Macha Theatre Works has announced the first 17 Minute Stories for the 2020-2021 Season: Into the Unknown, featuring new theatrical stories with strong female characters.

"Maybe it was the rum... Listening in, maybe she forgot that I am not an adult and she said to me, 'Just think of who you COULD become.' And I thought... 'Who? Who will I become"' - Claribel Gross from Gasp.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Claribel and help her craft her lovely piece. Audiences will love her immediately and wish it was longer than 17 Minutes!" - Producing Artistic Director, Amy Poisson.

This season will take place online via livestream. Tickets are available at www.machatheatreworks.com/tickets.

