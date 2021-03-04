IS STORY OF POOR SEA VILLAGE GIRL Arrives At West Of Lenin Next Thursday

Abby Dylan and Mark Lewis star in a virtual reading of Mara Lathrop's 2007 one act play with music, IS STORY OF POOR SEA VILLAGE GIRL, directed by Cynthia Stokes. It premieres on March 11th at 6:00 PM PT and streams through March 25th. The show is free to view; donations to benefit the SAG AFTRA Foundation Disaster Relief Fund are encouraged.

IS STORY OF POOR SEA VILLAGE GIRL is a darkly farcical female picaresque about an optimist in a pessimistic world of misogyny and abuse. From a beach bar on the edge of her village, the Girl is putting on a floor show for her audience of tourists. In broken and colorful English, she enacts her story of stumbling through all the wrong places on her way to creating a lucrative business and finding unexpected true love.

Seattle performance venue West of Lenin hosts the event, which will premiere on the West of Lenin YouTube channel on March 11th and remain available to stream on de mand through March 25th. Running Time: 75 minutes.

To donate to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Disaster Relief Fund, visit members.sagfoun dation.org/donate and select "Sea Village Girl" from the Designation drop-down menu.

For more information, please visit SEA VILLAGE GIRL online at westoflenin.com.