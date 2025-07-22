INDIECOIN And TUT Launch Washington's First Blockchain Crowdfunding Token For The Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



INDIECOIN-TUT GP, a general partnership between Seattle-based blockchain platform INDIECOIN and The Underground Theateis launching Washington state's first equity crowdfunding token for the creative economy. This offering is made pursuant to Washington's intrastate crowdfunding exemption (RCW 21.20.880) and marks a milestone in how creative work can be supported, funded, and shared.

This partnership leverages Web3 blockchain technology to create a transparent, community- driven model that empowers creators while incentivizing crowdfunders. Unlike traditional crowdfunding, the INDIECOIN-TUT token allows supporters within Washington state to become equity token holders, sharing in the potential financial success of at least one production to be funded for the TUT 2025 season, namely a choreographic play titled: "FOR COLORED BOYZ..."

"The financing of this production will be decentralized," said Ry Armstrong, President of INDIECOIN-TUT. "The production's creator will retain control of his work while enabling community supporters who believe in the work to invest."

The first project launched through INDIECOIN-TUT GP will support The Underground Theater's 2025 season, including its summer production and regional premiere, FOR COLORED BOYZ... by Bryan-Keyth Wilson. This launch positions TUT as the first arts organization in Washington to use blockchain-based equity crowdfunding to finance theater production.

"This isn't just fundraising-it's participation," said Lynette Winters, Executive Director of TUT. "Our audience becomes part of the creative journey. They're not just buying tickets; they're investing in the soul of our work."

Seattle's reputation as a hub for both innovation and the arts makes it the ideal home for the

INDIECOIN-TUT partnership."If $250,000 can be raised from this offering by the end of the year, then it may be possible for investors to continue to benefit from a production developed as part of a 'Developmental Workshop,' up through 12/31/2030," said Keith Schindler, Treasurer of INDIECOIN-TUT.

Learn more and access the crowdfund at: www.indiecoin.io/launch

