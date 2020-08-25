Grandmothers Against Gun Violence Partners With Mirror Stage on September 2

Grandmothers Against Gun Violence, will present a lecture on the history of gun violence and gun control.

Theatre That Gets People Talking, Mirror Stage continues its 2nd Saturday online series on September 12 at 5:00pm Pacific, when Margaret Heldring, co-Chair of Grandmothers Against Gun Violence, will present a lecture on the history of gun violence and gun control in the US via Zoom.

There will be a Q&A session following Dr. Heldring's lecture, to help attendees deepen their understanding of the complexities of the issues prior to Mirror Stage's Expand Upon: GUN CONTROL performances, coming in October.

A retired clinical psychologist, Margaret Heldring, Ph.D., served as clinical faculty in the University of Washington Department of Family Medicine, as health care legislative assistant to former U.S. Senators Bill Bradley and Paul Wellstone, as a senior policy advisor on Bill Bradley's presidential campaign, and as the founder and Executive Director of the national nonprofit, America's HealthTogether. She delights in being a thriving grandmother.

Despite Coronavirus causing a decrease in most violence, 2020 has seen an uptick in gun violence than in recent years. As of July, America has experienced 305 shootings with the last two months, shattering records with the most incidents in a 30-day period back to back. How did we get here?

Admission to the event is FREE (with a suggested $10 donation), though attendees must RSVP on Mirror Stage's web site (https://mirrorstage.org) by 2:00pm on September 12 in order to receive the log in information to participate. The Gun Control pre-show lecture is part of Mirror Stage's 2nd Saturday series-digital programming developed to keep us virtually connected while it's not yet safe to gather. For more information, go to mirrorstage.org.

