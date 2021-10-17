FERMIN'S GREAT BOOK OF DREAMS Comes to Seattle Next Month

With a cast of characters that includes a mouse in a suit, a tired seagull, a studious cow and a sweet potato queen, eSe Teatro's "Fermín's Great Book of Dreams," an original play by local playwright Julieta Vitullo, tells the story of a young boy who struggles with belief when he doesn't receive a visit from Ratón Pérez, a mouse that visits children after they lose a tooth and exchanges the tooth for a gift. The event sends the mouse and his friends off on a quest to discover why children's wishes are getting lost.

The show will be held at the University Heights Center Auditorium November 5-8 & 12-14. Tickets will be pay-what-you-can and limited capacity (50 seats per show) due to COVID restrictions. All individuals over 12 must show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of the performance. All audience members must wear and mask. You can find more details on health & safety policies here: https://www.uheightscenter.org/coronavirus.

Ticket information can be found on the University Heights website here.