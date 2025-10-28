FEED YOUR SOUL Fundraiser Comes To Whidbey Island Center For The Arts In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Whidbey Island Nourishes (WIN) will present Feed Your Soul, an evening of music, community, and impact at the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA) on Saturday, November 15, 2025.

The event begins with appetizers and a social hour at 7:00 p.m., followed by a concert from the Eric Vanderbilt-Mathews Quintet.

A South Whidbey High School alumnus and accomplished saxophonist now based in New York, Vanderbilt-Mathews returns home for this special fundraiser supporting WIN’s mission to provide nutritious food to local youth in need. Guests will enjoy a visual presentation of WIN’s community impact, samples of youth program foods, and live jazz from one of the region’s most celebrated performers.

For 18 years, WIN has worked to ensure South Whidbey youth have access to the healthy food they need to thrive. The organization currently serves 16 percent of students in the South Whidbey School District on weekends, and its client volume has risen significantly in 2025 amid increased local need.

“WICA is a social hub and community aggregator,” said Deana Duncan, Executive Artistic Director of WICA. “We believe in the power of the arts to foster empathy and connection. Partnering with WIN is a perfect example of how collaboration can enrich lives and create lasting community impact.”

Tickets are $100, including appetizers from Biercuterie.