Eddie Izzard's HAMLET Seattle Run Extended A Second Time

Due to popular demand, Eddie Izzard's acclaimed solo performance of Shakespeare's Hamlet has been extended a second time, now playing through Friday, May 23, 2025, at Seattle Rep's Leo K. Theatre.

Four performances have been added to the run: Tuesday, May 20 at 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m., and Friday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the four added performances are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.seattlerep.org, by phone at 206-443-2222, or in person at the Seattle Rep box office at 155 Mercer Street at Seattle Center

The Seattle run of Hamlet follows a two-week run at San Francisco's American Conservatory Theatre, a triple-extended New York run, a box office record-breaking two-week run at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, and a six-week London run—which Dame Judi Dench called ‘Spectacular'. Tony Award-nominated Izzard brings 23 characters to life in a dynamic new staging of William Shakespeare's iconic play, adapted by Mark Izzard and directed by Selina Cadell. Hamlet is a co-presentation by Seattle Theatre Group (STG) and Seattle Rep.

Hamlet received an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance, as well as a nomination for the Drama League's Distinguished Performance Award.

The King of Denmark is dead, and Prince Hamlet must take revenge—initiating a cascade of events that will destroy both family and state. In Hamlet, Izzard portrays men, women, ghosts, scholars, tyrants, courtiers, lovers, fools, and poets.

Hamlet marks Izzard's second theatre production, following her sold-out run of Charles Dicken's Great Expectations, which played to rave reviews in New York and at The Garrick Theatre in London's West end.

