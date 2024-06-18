ENCHANT CHRISTMAS Returns To Seattle This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After four holiday seasons away, Enchant Christmas has announced its return to Seattle's T-Mobile Park, debuting for Seattle an all-new World's Largest Christmas Light Maze experience.

From November 22 to December 29, 2024, the Pacific Northwest can once again immerse themselves amidst a ballpark field full of larger-than-life light sculptures, an ice skating trail, and countless other festive attractions. This beloved event promises to bring the magic of Christmas back to the heart of Seattle. Get ready for an unforgettable holiday season with a special Christmas in July ticket opportunity starting July 9. For first access to single tickets and limited experiences, sign up at EnchantChristmas.com.

Enchant CEO Kevin Johnston said, “We are excited to bring Enchant Christmas magic back to Seattle and for the opportunity to once again work with the Seattle Mariners. We have received countless requests for Enchant to return to Seattle over the last few years, and I am so grateful that we are finally able to make that happen. The new show is the best it's ever been and we can't wait to share it with you this holiday season. Christmas is coming!”

In addition to the memory-making attractions, Enchant Christmas offers a variety of opportunities for booking unforgettable holiday parties that include full access to the entire event experience. Whether you're planning an intimate gathering or a large corporate event, Enchant offers suites and private spaces, customizable packages, and even the opportunity to make Enchant your own for a night. Now is the time to secure your holiday party date of choice and at the best rates – inquire today at EnchantChristmas.com.

Highlights of Enchant Christmas 2024:

The World's Largest Christmas Light Maze: Wander through a mesmerizing labyrinth of twinkling lights and discover the magic within every corner. This experience is story-based – as a guest of Enchant, it's your mission to save Christmas by finding the missing sculptures throughout the maze. Look forward to the story reveal on July 9.

Ice Skating Trail: Glide through a stunning ice skating trail adorned with sparkling lights. Whether you're a seasoned skater or a beginner, this winter wonderland experience is sure to delight.

Santa's Landing: Meet Santa Claus and share your holiday wishes and then enjoy storytime with Mrs. Claus. Capture the moment with a cherished photo that will become a treasured holiday keepsake.

Live Entertainment and Musical Performance: Enjoy live performances from local artists as well as select nights of Christmas Karaoke, ugly Christmas sweater contests, and more.

Enchant Village: Shop for unique gifts and festive treats from a curated selection of local artisans and vendors. From handmade crafts to delicious holiday goodies, there's something for everyone.

Seasonal Food and Beverage – Savor seasonal favorites and indulge in flavors you've eagerly awaited all year.

GET INVOLVED WITH ENCHANT

Magical memories await during the 2024 Enchant Christmas season. Whether you're an artisan or culinary vendor, someone seeking seasonal employment during the holiday season, a content creator or influencer, a prospective promotional partner or sponsor, or a member of the press. Get in touch.

ABOUT ENCHANT CHRISTMAS

Enchant is the creator of the award-winning World's Largest Christmas Light Maze, the story-propelled, interactive holiday light maze experience and cornerstone to all Enchant Christmas events. Encompassing over 10 acres of festive programming including a dazzling installation of larger-than-life, custom designed light sculptures, Enchant Christmas is often produced on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. The event offers an ice-skating trail, live entertainment, interactive games, Santa visits and a charming holiday marketplace. Founded in 2016 by Canadian entrepreneur Kevin Johnston, Enchant has since delighted millions of guests in major cities in the U.S. and Canada.

