December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Seattle Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Seattle:
Best Choreography (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
Best Choreography (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
Best Costume Design (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
Best Costume Design (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
Best Direction of a Musical (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
Best Direction of a Musical (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
Best Direction of a Play (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
Best Direction of a Play (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
Best Ensemble Cast Play or Musical (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
Best Ensemble Cast Play or Musical (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
Best Featured Performer in a Musical (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
Best Featured Performer in a Musical (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
Best Featured Performer in a Play (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
Best Featured Performer in a Play (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
Best Leading Performer in a Musical (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
Best Leading Performer in a Musical (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
Best Leading Performer in a Musical (Touring)
Best Leading Performer in a Play (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
Best Leading Performer in a Play (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
Best Lighting Design (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
Best Lighting Design (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
Best Musical (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
Best Musical (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
Best Musical (Touring)
Best Musical Direction (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
Best Musical Direction (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
Best NEW/ORIGINAL/ADAPTATION play/musical (Local)
Best Play (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
Best Play (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
Best Scenic Design (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
Best Scenic Design (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
Best Sound Design (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
Best Sound Design (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
Best Special Theatre Event (Local)
Person to Watch
Theater of the Year (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
Theater of the Year (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
Kathryn Van Meter - MATILDA - Village Theatre 29%
William Carlos Angulo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Seattle Rep 19%
Susan Stroman - MARIE, DANCING STILL - 5th Avenue Theatre 19%
Ashley Roy - THE PRODUCERS - Lakewood Playhouse 11%
Molly Hall - MAMMA MIA - Kitsap Forest Theater 11%
Molly Hall - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 10%
Melanie Taylor Burgess - MATILDA - Village Theatre 27%
William Ivey Long - MARIE, DANCING STILL - 5th Avenue Theatre 19%
Melanie Taylor Burgess - URINETOWN - 5th Avenue Theatre / ACT 14%
Judy Brooks - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 18%
Beth Fleming - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 13%
Barbara Klingberg - SWEENEY TODD - Reboot Theatre Company 10%
Kathryn Van Meter - MATILDA - Village Theatre 23%
May Adrales - IN THE HEIGHTS - Seattle Rep 17%
Susan Stroman - MARIE, DANCING STILL - 5th Avenue Theatre 14%
Adam Othman - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 18%
Brenda S Henson - BIG FISH - ManeStage Theatre Company 14%
Troy Wageman - MAMMA MIA - Bainbridge Performing Arts 10%
Sheila Daniels - INDECENT - Seattle Rep 22%
John Langs - ROMEO + JULIET - ACT 15%
Carey Perloff - A THOUSAND SPLENDID SUNS - Seattle Rep 9%
Jay Henson - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - ManeStage Theatre Company 22%
Adam Othman - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 19%
John Munn - ANGELS IN AMERICA - PARTS ONE & TWO - Lakewood Playhouse 11%
MATILDA - Village Theatre 17%
ANNIE - 5th Avenue Theatre 16%
IN THE HEIGHTS - Seattle Rep 10%
BIG FISH - ManeStage Theatre Company 12%
A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 12%
THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 8%
Danielle Gonzalez - WEST SIDE STORY - 5th Avenue Theatre 16%
Basil Harris - MATILDA - Village Theatre 14%
Yassmin Alers - IN THE HEIGHTS - Seattle Rep 12%
Daisy Nau - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 8%
Karin Terry - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 7%
Jeffrey Wallace - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 6%
Andi Alhadeff - INDECENT - Seattle Rep 24%
Kathryn Van Meter - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Village Theatre 13%
Anne Allgood - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Village Theatre 10%
Cheryl Olson - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - ManeStage Theatre Company 25%
Victoria Ashley - HAMLET - New Muses Theatre Company 8%
Joe Wack - SHERLOCK HOLMES...CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 7%
Holly Reichert - MATILDA - Village Theatre 16%
Visesia Fakatoufifita - ANNIE - 5th Avenue Theatre 14%
Carly Marie - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Showtunes 13%
David Roby - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 12%
Jessica Caudle - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 10%
William Johnson - THE PRODUCERS - Lakewood Playhouse 10%
Stephen Christopher Anthony - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Paramount 52%
Mariand Torres - WICKED - Paramount 48%
Michael Krenning - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Village Theatre 18%
Bradford Farwell - INDECENT - Seattle Rep 16%
Joshua M. Castille - ROMEO + JULIET - ACT 11%
Sarah Canton - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - ManeStage Theatre Company 28%
W Scott Pinkston - ANGELS IN AMERICA - PARTS ONE & TWO - Lakewood Playhouse 12%
Scott C. Brown - RED - SecondStory Repertory 7%
Alex Barry - MATILDA - Village Theatre 23%
Robert Aguilar - URINETOWN - 5th Avenue Theatre / ACT 15%
Robert Aguilar - INDECENT - Seattle Rep 13%
Brenda S Henson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 19%
Sarah Fairchild - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 19%
Mark Thomason - ANGELS IN AMERICA - PARTS ONE & TWO - Lakewood Playhouse 9%
MATILDA - Village Theatre 18%
WEST SIDE STORY - 5th Avenue Theatre 15%
IN THE HEIGHTS - Seattle Rep 12%
A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 17%
BIG FISH - ManeStage Theatre Company 14%
THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 9%
COME FROM AWAY - 5th Avenue Theatre 48%
WICKED - Paramount 19%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Paramount 18%
Tim Symons - MATILDA - Village Theatre 34%
R.J. Tancioco - URINETOWN - 5th Avenue Theatre / ACT 21%
Nathan Young - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Showtunes 13%
Daniel Schreiner - BIG FISH - ManeStage Theatre Company 22%
Aimee Hong - SWEENEY TODD - Reboot Theatre Company 19%
Brenda Henson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 12%
Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty - MARIE, DANCING STILL - 5th Avenue Theatre 25%
Justin Huertas - THE LAST WORLD OCTOPUS WRESTLING CHAMPION - ArtsWest 20%
Vince Brady - RAPUNZEL - Centerstage Theatre 12%
INDECENT - Seattle Rep 21%
ROMEO + JULIET - ACT 15%
A THOUSAND SPLENDID SUNS - Seattle Rep 13%
PRIDE & PREJUDICE - ManeStage Theatre Company 25%
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 17%
ANGELS IN AMERICA - PARTS ONE & TWO - Lakewood Playhouse 16%
Matthew Smucker - MATILDA - Village Theatre 32%
Mark Wendland - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Village Theatre 15%
Ken MacDonald - A THOUSAND SPLENDID SUNS - Seattle Rep 7%
Rick Wright - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 20%
Jay Henson - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - ManeStage Theatre Company 18%
Jay Henson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 14%
Brent Warwick - MATILDA - Village Theatre 42%
Ron Mead and Gareth Owen - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Seattle Rep 12%
David Coulter - A THOUSAND SPLENDID SUNS - Seattle Rep 11%
Daniel Schreiner - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 27%
Jay Henson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 15%
Deborah Lynn Armstrong - LES MISERABLES - Lakewood Playhouse 14%
WEST SIDE STORY, RISING STAR PROJECT - 5th Avenue Theatre 45%
AS YOU LIKE IT - Seattle Rep / Public Works 18%
THE FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS - Village Theatre 14%
Holly Reichert 8%
Evangeline OpongParry 7%
Karin Terry 7%
5th Avenue Theatre 28%
Village Theatre 24%
Seattle Rep 16%
ManeStage Theatre Company 19%
Edmonds Driftwood Players 13%
Lakewood Playhouse 11%
