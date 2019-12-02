BWW Regional Awards
December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Seattle Awards!

Article Pixel Dec. 2, 2019  
Voting is now underway for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Seattle:

Best Choreography (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
Kathryn Van Meter - MATILDA - Village Theatre 29%
 William Carlos Angulo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Seattle Rep 19%
 Susan Stroman - MARIE, DANCING STILL - 5th Avenue Theatre 19%

Best Choreography (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
Ashley Roy - THE PRODUCERS - Lakewood Playhouse 11%
 Molly Hall - MAMMA MIA - Kitsap Forest Theater 11%
 Molly Hall - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 10%

Best Costume Design (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
Melanie Taylor Burgess - MATILDA - Village Theatre 27%
 William Ivey Long - MARIE, DANCING STILL - 5th Avenue Theatre 19%
 Melanie Taylor Burgess - URINETOWN - 5th Avenue Theatre / ACT 14%

Best Costume Design (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
Judy Brooks - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 18%
 Beth Fleming - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 13%
 Barbara Klingberg - SWEENEY TODD - Reboot Theatre Company 10%

Best Direction of a Musical (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
Kathryn Van Meter - MATILDA - Village Theatre 23%
 May Adrales - IN THE HEIGHTS - Seattle Rep 17%
 Susan Stroman - MARIE, DANCING STILL - 5th Avenue Theatre 14%

Best Direction of a Musical (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
Adam Othman - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 18%
 Brenda S Henson - BIG FISH - ManeStage Theatre Company 14%
 Troy Wageman - MAMMA MIA - Bainbridge Performing Arts 10%

Best Direction of a Play (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
Sheila Daniels - INDECENT - Seattle Rep 22%
 John Langs - ROMEO + JULIET - ACT 15%
 Carey Perloff - A THOUSAND SPLENDID SUNS - Seattle Rep 9%

Best Direction of a Play (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
Jay Henson - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - ManeStage Theatre Company 22%
 Adam Othman - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 19%
 John Munn - ANGELS IN AMERICA - PARTS ONE & TWO - Lakewood Playhouse 11%

Best Ensemble Cast Play or Musical (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
MATILDA - Village Theatre 17%
 ANNIE - 5th Avenue Theatre 16%
 IN THE HEIGHTS - Seattle Rep 10%

Best Ensemble Cast Play or Musical (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
BIG FISH - ManeStage Theatre Company 12%
 A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 12%
 THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 8%

Best Featured Performer in a Musical (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
Danielle Gonzalez - WEST SIDE STORY - 5th Avenue Theatre 16%
 Basil Harris - MATILDA - Village Theatre 14%
 Yassmin Alers - IN THE HEIGHTS - Seattle Rep 12%

Best Featured Performer in a Musical (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
Daisy Nau - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 8%
 Karin Terry - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 7%
 Jeffrey Wallace - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 6%

Best Featured Performer in a Play (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
Andi Alhadeff - INDECENT - Seattle Rep 24%
 Kathryn Van Meter - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Village Theatre 13%
 Anne Allgood - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Village Theatre 10%

Best Featured Performer in a Play (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
Cheryl Olson - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - ManeStage Theatre Company 25%
 Victoria Ashley - HAMLET - New Muses Theatre Company 8%
 Joe Wack - SHERLOCK HOLMES...CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 7%

Best Leading Performer in a Musical (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
Holly Reichert - MATILDA - Village Theatre 16%
 Visesia Fakatoufifita - ANNIE - 5th Avenue Theatre 14%
 Carly Marie - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Showtunes 13%

Best Leading Performer in a Musical (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
David Roby - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 12%
 Jessica Caudle - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 10%
 William Johnson - THE PRODUCERS - Lakewood Playhouse 10%

Best Leading Performer in a Musical (Touring)
Stephen Christopher Anthony - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Paramount 52%
 Mariand Torres - WICKED - Paramount 48%

Best Leading Performer in a Play (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
Michael Krenning - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Village Theatre 18%
 Bradford Farwell - INDECENT - Seattle Rep 16%
 Joshua M. Castille - ROMEO + JULIET - ACT 11%

Best Leading Performer in a Play (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
Sarah Canton - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - ManeStage Theatre Company 28%
 W Scott Pinkston - ANGELS IN AMERICA - PARTS ONE & TWO - Lakewood Playhouse 12%
 Scott C. Brown - RED - SecondStory Repertory 7%

Best Lighting Design (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
Alex Barry - MATILDA - Village Theatre 23%
 Robert Aguilar - URINETOWN - 5th Avenue Theatre / ACT 15%
 Robert Aguilar - INDECENT - Seattle Rep 13%

Best Lighting Design (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
Brenda S Henson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 19%
 Sarah Fairchild - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 19%
 Mark Thomason - ANGELS IN AMERICA - PARTS ONE & TWO - Lakewood Playhouse 9%

Best Musical (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
MATILDA - Village Theatre 18%
 WEST SIDE STORY - 5th Avenue Theatre 15%
 IN THE HEIGHTS - Seattle Rep 12%

Best Musical (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 17%
 BIG FISH - ManeStage Theatre Company 14%
 THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 9%

Best Musical (Touring)
COME FROM AWAY - 5th Avenue Theatre 48%
 WICKED - Paramount 19%
 DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Paramount 18%

Best Musical Direction (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
Tim Symons - MATILDA - Village Theatre 34%
 R.J. Tancioco - URINETOWN - 5th Avenue Theatre / ACT 21%
 Nathan Young - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Showtunes 13%

Best Musical Direction (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
Daniel Schreiner - BIG FISH - ManeStage Theatre Company 22%
 Aimee Hong - SWEENEY TODD - Reboot Theatre Company 19%
 Brenda Henson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 12%

Best NEW/ORIGINAL/ADAPTATION play/musical (Local)
Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty - MARIE, DANCING STILL - 5th Avenue Theatre 25%
 Justin Huertas - THE LAST WORLD OCTOPUS WRESTLING CHAMPION - ArtsWest 20%
 Vince Brady - RAPUNZEL - Centerstage Theatre 12%

Best Play (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
INDECENT - Seattle Rep 21%
 ROMEO + JULIET - ACT 15%
 A THOUSAND SPLENDID SUNS - Seattle Rep 13%

Best Play (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
PRIDE & PREJUDICE - ManeStage Theatre Company 25%
 PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 17%
 ANGELS IN AMERICA - PARTS ONE & TWO - Lakewood Playhouse 16%

Best Scenic Design (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
Matthew Smucker - MATILDA - Village Theatre 32%
 Mark Wendland - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Village Theatre 15%
 Ken MacDonald - A THOUSAND SPLENDID SUNS - Seattle Rep 7%

Best Scenic Design (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
Rick Wright - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 20%
 Jay Henson - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - ManeStage Theatre Company 18%
 Jay Henson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 14%

Best Sound Design (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
Brent Warwick - MATILDA - Village Theatre 42%
 Ron Mead and Gareth Owen - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Seattle Rep 12%
 David Coulter - A THOUSAND SPLENDID SUNS - Seattle Rep 11%

Best Sound Design (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
Daniel Schreiner - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 27%
 Jay Henson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 15%
 Deborah Lynn Armstrong - LES MISERABLES - Lakewood Playhouse 14%

Best Special Theatre Event (Local)
WEST SIDE STORY, RISING STAR PROJECT - 5th Avenue Theatre 45%
 AS YOU LIKE IT - Seattle Rep / Public Works 18%
 THE FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS - Village Theatre 14%

Person to Watch
Holly Reichert 8%
 Evangeline OpongParry 7%
 Karin Terry 7%

Theater of the Year (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)
5th Avenue Theatre 28%
 Village Theatre 24%
 Seattle Rep 16%

Theater of the Year (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)
ManeStage Theatre Company 19%
 Edmonds Driftwood Players 13%
 Lakewood Playhouse 11%

