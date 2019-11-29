Comic Stripper Woody Shticks Scalds In LIQUID HOT at 18th & Union

Slip into something a little uncomfortable as comic stripper Woody Shticks gets trapped on a porno set with little more than his spicy signature blend of stand-up, strip, and story. In a night thick with slick satire and compromising positions, Woody reveals more than secrets as he gets down and dirty with power and privilege. Come for the snickers but stay for the kickers in this scalding sex comedy directed by The Libertinis!

Now in his fourth year of salacious coproductions with 18th & Union, Woody Shticks has been hailed as "razor-sharp" by Seattle Star, "comedy gold" by BroadwayWorld, and "too gay to book anything but children's theatre" by his college acting teacher. Woody has headlined the International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival, tap danced with Cherdonna Shinatra and Kitten N' Lou, taught master classes at Seattle FringeCon and Intiman Theatre, and toured his sparkling solo shows Schlong Song, Maniac, and Who Cares! A founding producer of acclaimed interarts gang The Libertinis and a prized performer with Bawdy Storytelling, New Orlean's NOLAW, and house parties everywhere, Woody gleefully harnesses the unruly power of sex to dive deep into queer power around the globe.

Woody Shticks' Liquid Hot plays January 23-26 at 7:30p and January 24-25 at 9:30p, all at 18th & Union. Get hot tix now starting at $15 and all the scorching deets at WoodyShticks.com!





