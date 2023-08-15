Comedy Duo BETTI & BRUCE Return To Seattle August 26!

Betti & Bruce finally return to Seattle for a special One Night Only performance at the historic Jewelbox Theater.
After years touring every musical hall, mega church and steak joint you can think of across the US, UK, Ireland & Mexico, Musical Comedy Duo, Betti & Bruce finally return to Seattle for a special One Night Only performance at the historic Jewelbox Theater.
Performing their camp-tastic musical comedy cabaret, "Betti & Bruce! Trapped in Seattle!," the old school nightclub entertainers hilariously combine "High-class singing and Low-brow comedy" to tell their risqué, wisecracking and absurd Showbiz origin story.
Featuring music by David Bowie, Dolly Parton, Dean Martin, Lady Gaga and many more, and comedic banter not seen since the days of Borscht Belts and Vegas Lounges, an evening spent exposed to Betti and Bruce's Singing, Dancing, Schtick-ing, Oversharing and Over-belting is sure to make you smile with wonder, spritz your pants with glee and possibly ask for more!*
SATURDAY, AUGUST 26th
DOORS: 8PM ⎮ SHOW: 8:30PM
RUNTIME: 70min
21+
Jewelbox Theater at The Rendezvous
2322 2nd Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
ph.206.441.5823
*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This show is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
