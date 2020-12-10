Cascade Community Theatre Presents Virtual Production of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

Cascade Community Theatre presents "Anne of Green Gables" by L.M. Montgomery, and dramatized by Joseph Robinette.

The virtual production is directed by Cyndil Davis and produced by Martha Schuler. It is produced by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois.

"Anne of Green Gables" is the penultimate story of the plucky, red-headed orphan with an imagination as bright as her hair. This is the classic and beloved story of a young girl who, by accident or by fate, is mistakenly delivered to two middle-aged siblings to help them on their farm in Avonlea, a small village on Prince Edward Island. Whether you are a "bosom friend" or meeting her for the first time, "Anne of Green Gables" will solidify a lasting friendship between and one of literature's most unforgettable characters.

Showtimes:

December 17th: 7 PM

December 18th: 7 PM

December 19th: 2 &7 PM

The performance is pre-recorded, run-time is approximately 105 minutes. There will be a short intermission between acts.

Single Viewer: $12

Family Viewing: $40

Ticket available here: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/41200

Viewing access details will be made available after purchase.