Bridges, A String Orchestra Presents Breaking Boundaries Nov. 1 At BPA

Bridges, a string orchestra, presents Breaking Boundaries on November 1, at Bainbridge Performing Arts. Violinist and founder Pat Strange leads the 12-member conductor-less ensemble made up of musicians from the Bainbridge Island community.

Following their successful debut concert last fall, Bridges will again bring exciting and innovative string orchestra music to the community. Pat Strange states: "Our November concert, 'Breaking Boundaries' will feature a wonderful mix of string orchestra works including pieces that were inspired by traditional musical styles of the past but composed in a more modern and fresh way. We want to perform string orchestra pieces that create new connections among composers, musicians, and audiences through the concert hall."

Bridges is honored and excited to perform the premier of "Stellar Nebulae" by California composer Brian Belet, which was composed especially for Bridges. "Performing a brand new work hot off the press is always exciting for the performers and the audience," states Pat. The concert will also include music by Respighi, Jenkins, Hovhaness, Corigliano, and Tchaikovsky.

Don't miss Breaking Boundaries, Friday, November 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Bainbridge Performing Arts. Donations will be gladly accepted at the door at 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island. Proceeds will benefit the Bainbridge Symphony Orchestra.

BPA is supported, in part, by Bainbridge Community Foundation, the City of Bainbridge Island, and One Call for All. Bainbridge Performing Arts is pleased to offer an "Open Doors" program. Free and reduced-cost tickets to most events are available to community members in need through our partner Helpline House thanks to a grant from the Mabee Family Foundation. Please contact the BPA Box Office at 206.842.8569 or Helpline House to reserve tickets today.

Find out more about BPA at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org.





