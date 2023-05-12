Bennyroyce Dance to Present BEGIN AGAIN at Filipino Community of Seattle This Month

Bennyroyce Dance, a project-based contemporary dance company led by award-winning Filipino-American choreographer Bennyroyce Royon presents the world premiere of "Begin Again" at the Filipino Community of Seattle on May 26-28. The event is a culmination of a year-long project supported by the MAP Fund, Seattle Office of Arts and Culture, and 4Culture.

"Begin Again" is about letting go, reinventing, and finding balance for a post-pandemic future. Royon notes, "It is my choreographic response to trauma, loss, and moving forward." The 45-minute work includes visual design elements using props and video projections that invite performers and audiences alike to reflect, dialogue, and move. Each performance includes a post-show Q&A session.

The historic Filipino Community Center's multipurpose ballroom hall will be transformed into a black box theater. Royon shares, "I am grateful to FCS Executive Director Agnes Navarro for providing me a creative home as the Filipino Community of Seattle's inaugural Artist in Residence during an important juncture of my choreographic career."

The company consists of dancers from New York City, Seattle, and includes three of Royon's dance students. Additional collaborators include Wilmer Galindo (graphic designer), Marie Zvosec (dramaturg), Barret Anspach (composer), and with production support from Catalyst Presents.

Tickets are $18-$55 and include discounts for students, seniors, and military.



ABOUT BENNYROYCE DANCE

Bennyroyce Dance is a project-based contemporary dance performance, creation, and production company under the artistic leadership of Filipino-American choreographer Bennyroyce Royon. The company has appeared at prominent theater venues and dance festivals between Seattle and New York City, and received several space grants and creative residencies. Bennyroyce Dance delivers fresh, energetic, and inventive works through performances, classes, workshops. Learn more and get tickets at bennyroyce.com.



EVENT INFORMATION

Dates:

Friday, May 26th at 7:00pm

Saturday, May 27th at 7:00pm

Sunday, May 28th at 2:00pm



Location:

Filipino Community of Seattle

5740 Martin Luther King Jr Way S, Seattle, WA 98118



Ticket Information:

$18.00 - $55.00 *

*$5.00 increase for at the door sales

Get tickets at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2242409®id=17&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Four.show%2Fbennyroyce-dance%2Fbeginagain?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

BENNYROYCE DANCE is fiscally sponsored by Fractured Atlas. Our upcoming project "Begin Again" is supported, in part, by a grant from 4Culture, Seattle Office of Arts & Culture, Filipino Community of Seattle, and The MAP Fund, supported by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, Howard Gilman Foundation, and Mellon Foundation.