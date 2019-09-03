BPA Gallery Hosts First Friday Art Walk October 4: The Pangea Series

Join the BPA Gallery October 4 for the First Friday Art Walk and an enjoyable evening of art and friends. Michael Nalley will share photography from a couple of portfolios, but the lead will be The Pangea Series. The Pangea Series imagines a long-forgotten land bridge existing between Africa and Bainbridge Island. Scientists speculate that if such a land bridge were true, it likely occurred sometime between the late Paleozoic and 1973.

The BPA Gallery showcases regional artists in revolving exhibits in the C. Keith Birkenfeld Lobby and regularly participates in the First Friday Art Walk from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Gallery hours are 12:00 - 4:00 p.m. Tuesday - Friday plus one hour prior to each performance. Admission is free, and information is available online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org, by phone at 206.842.8569 or in person at BPA, 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island. Please check with the BPA Box Office for specific exhibit dates, as the length of each show varies.

BPA is supported, in part, by Bainbridge Community Foundation, the City of Bainbridge Island, and One Call for All. Bainbridge Performing Arts is pleased to offer an "Open Doors" program. Free and reduced-cost tickets to most events are available to community members in need through our partner Helpline House thanks to a grant from the Mabee Family Foundation. Please contact the BPA Box Office at 206.842.8569 or Helpline House to reserve tickets today.

Find out more about BPA at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org





