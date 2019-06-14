BPA Announces Auditions For THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Bainbridge Performing Arts is pleased to announce that auditions for THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW will be held July 7 and 8. "Let's do the Time Warp Again!" In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his household of unforgettable characters.

Run dates are October 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, and 27, with a Pay-What-You-Can Preview October 10. Rehearsals extend August 12 through October 9, Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays @ 6:40 - 9:40 p.m. plus Saturdays @ 11:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW includes 14 - 16 roles for ages 18 and up. Those auditioning must be 18 at the time of auditions, and are requested to prepare a verse and chorus of pop/rock song not from Musical Theatre and one contrasting Musical Theatre song. An accompanist will be provided participants must bring sheet music - clearly marked and in a three-ring binder. Please - no outside accompanists or acapella singing. View a complete list of characters online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org. Roles listed are representative; we are open and excited to consider all actors for all roles, and encourage actors of all races and genders to audition. All roles are open to audition.

Don't miss the opportunity to play a role in BPA's 2019 - 2020 Season. BPA auditions for THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW are Sunday, July 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Monday, July 8 from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. at BPA. Auditions are by appointment only, and interested parties are requested to email dhadlock@bainbridgeperformingarts.org to schedule an audition.

BPA is supported, in part, by Bainbridge Community Foundation, the City of Bainbridge Island, and One Call for All.

Find out more about BPA at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org





