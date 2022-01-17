Andre Feriante and the Bohemian Entourage to Return to The Triple Door

Internationally acclaimed virtuoso guitarist Andre Feriante will bring a cast of headline performers to the Triple Door Main Stage on February 23, 2022. This highly uncommon performance presents a tapestry and fusion of opera, classical, flamenco, blues, and more from cultures and musical traditions around the world. Nowhere else will you find this range of talent sharing a single stage and collaborating to create something so new and amazing.

Andre Feriante and the Bohemian Entourage are the antidote to the divisions and cultural insensitivity we're all seeing in the world today. Motivated by an intentional desire to bring people together in respect and understanding, Italian born Feriante has created a program with an emphasis on hope, compassion, peace, and finding common ground through music. Throughout his decades of performing he's often been thanked for the calming and healing aspects of his music.

Feriante has brought together a team of headline artists representing a variety of musical and performance styles to join him on stage. The concert will feature Feriante's original fusion of classical, flamenco, and contemporary music while also featuring select pieces from his personal collection of world instruments. Steve Thoreson, a winner of Sweden's Got Talent, will weave in his beautiful tenor opera vocals. Paraguayan dancer Deseo Carmin offers the power and majesty of flamenco dance. Chicago Blues man Eric Fridrich rounds out the Entourage with his distinctive blues guitar and vocals with a touch of harmonica and cajon.

Andre Feriante and the Bohemian Entourage will perform on the Main Stage of Seattle's famous Triple Door on February 23, 2022 at 7:00pm. Tickets are available on The Triple Door website at https://thetripledoor.net/

Direct Ticket Link: https://tickets.thetripledoor.net/eventperformances.asp?evt=1628