A Cautious New Year's Eve Rings In 2022 At Seattle Center

Fewer public activities and more virtual content will help Seattle Center safely ring in the New Year on Dec. 31. In keeping with COVID-19 public safety measures, no non-ticketed, public events are planned, and visitors to the grounds must follow COVID-19 social distancing and masking protocols.

Those in search of celebration at Seattle Center are encouraged to check out live events at Seattle Center venues, where proof of vaccination is required, including Patton Oswalt Live: Who's Ready to Laugh? at Marion Oliver McCaw Hall, Dave Chappelle and Friends at Climate Pledge Arena and INDULGENCE New Year's Eve Bash! at Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP). Check event websites for information on event vaccination and/or testing requirements.

Fireworks will return to Seattle Center this year... but ultimately not for in-person viewing. T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle offers the first-ever live fireworks show augmented for live broadcast with exclusive special effects that can only be seen via TV or live stream. The augmented show pays a heartfelt tribute to Seattle's strength, spirit, pride and perseverance as special mixed-reality effects synchronize to the live pyrotechnics and lighting.

The Space Needle offers this "stream in the new year" to keep the community safe without gathering in crowds at Seattle Center. Onsite viewers will see a smaller live fireworks display and lighting effects, while virtual viewers will enjoy spectacular special effects, digital animation and visuals that take the fireworks show to a new dimension, choreographed to music simulcast on HITS 106.1, broadcasted locally on KING 5 and KONG, live streamed on king5.com, and available on the KING 5 mobile app. A list of watch parties at other local establishments will be updated regularly between now at New Year's Eve at spaceneedle.com/newyears.

NEED TO KNOW:

Seattle Center Armory, including public restrooms, will remain open on New Year's Eve. Eateries inside the Food & Event Hall will provide food and beverage service until 11:30 p.m.

An exclusion zone will be in place for public safety purposes related to live fireworks. Visitors should expect progressively limited access to the grounds from entryways in the vicinity of the Space Needle and east/west through the campus beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.

The Mercer Parking Garage and 5th Ave N Garage will remain open to accommodate New Year's Eve parkers. A Tier 1 Event Parking Rate of $30 will be in effect.

Seattle Center Monorail service will be available to connect to downtown transit services and parking. Train service will pause for safety purposes related to live fireworks at 10:30 p.m. and resume once the fireworks have concluded. The final Monorail train is scheduled to depart Seattle Center for downtown at 1 a.m. Passengers must access the Monorail via the southwest doors of Seattle Center Armory.

We expect heavy pedestrian and vehicle congestion related to the several New Year's Eve ticketed events on the grounds. Restrictive ride share perimeters will be in effect temporarily before and 30 minutes after the Climate Pledge Arena event. Consider all your transportation options if you are planning to visit the area. Masks are required for anyone (age five+) inside Seattle Center. For more information on Seattle Center, visit www.seattlecenter.com or call 206-684-7200.