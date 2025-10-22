9 TO 5 Comes to the Village Theatre Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tumble out of bed and stumble to the theatre for Dolly Parton's 9 to 5, the hilarious musical based on the 1980 hit film. Village Theatre's production features some of Seattle's best known comedy actors including Sarah Rose Davis, Bobbi Kotula, Brandon O'Neill, Beth DeVries, and Kristin Burch. Ticket prices start at $47 and are selling fast, currently outpacing Village's record-breaking Legally Blonde The Musical (2024-25). 9 to 5 The Musical is on stage in Issaquah Nov. 18–Dec. 28, 2025, and in Everett Jan. 10–Feb. 1, 2026.

In this delicious workplace revenge comedy featuring a new score of 18 original numbers by Dolly Parton herself, three female co-workers concoct a plan to get even with their sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical boss—a plan that spins wildly and hilariously out of control. Outrageous, big-hearted, and even a little romantic, 9 to 5 is about teaming up and getting credit, it's about kicking butt and taking care of business, and it's about to put a huge smile on your face.

Village's production of 9 to 5 features several of Seattle's beloved comedic actors and Village favorites, including Sarah Rose Davis (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Jersey Boys, Funny Girl); Bobbi Kotula (Hello, Dolly!, Guys & Dolls); Brandon O'Neill (Ken Ludwig's Sherwood, Lerner and Loewe's Camelot); Beth DeVries (Hairspray, Les Misérables, The King and I); and Kristin Burch (Legally Blonde The Musical).

This production also marks the directorial debut for Katy Tabb on Village Theatre's mainstage—Tabb has been choreographing with the theater since 2016, most recently for Lerner and Loewe's Brigadoon and Legally Blonde.

"It is always the right time to share stories about the power of friendship and to center heroines seeking big, positive change,” says Tabb. “Today, as ‘return to work' policies are particularly impacting women in the workplace, the themes of 9 to 5 continue to be relevant. Sharing all of this wrapped in a blanket of comedy and Dolly Parton's music is an absolute dream!”

“I can't wait for our audiences to enjoy this timeless workplace revenge comedy,” says Village Theatre Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr. “With great new songs by Dolly Parton, this terrific show will have you tapping your toes as you applaud the incredible women of 9 to 5. Tickets are selling extraordinarily fast, so get your seats now!”

9 to 5 features music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, book by Patricia Resnick, orchestration by Bruce Coughlin, and arrangements and additional orchestrations by Stephen Oremus and Alex Lacamoire.

The cast features Ania Briggs (Maria, Ensemble), Kristin Burch (Doralee Rhodes), Kooper Campbell (Josh, Ensemble), Ethan Carpenter (Bob Enright, Ensemble), Sarah Rose Davis (Judy Bernly), Beth DeVries (Violet Newstead), Matthew Kacergis (Joe, Ensemble), Bobbi Kotula (Roz Keith), Alyssa Hope Maas (Missy, Ensemble, u/s Doralee), Trina Mills (Kathy, Ensemble), Taylor Niemeyer-Symons (New Employee, Ensemble, u/s Judy), Brandon O'Neill (Franklin Hart Jr.), Cy Paolantonio (Margaret, Ensemble), Charles L. Simmons (Doctor, Ensemble), Jeffery Wallace (Dwayne, Ensemble), Jason Weitkamp (Dick, Detective, Ensemble, u/s Hart), Shelby Willis (Candy Striper, Ensemble, Dance Captain), Ty Willis (Tinsworthy, Ensemble), Natalya Czosnyka (Swing), Kekoa Dilay (Swing), Mariesa Genzale (Swing), Cristin J Hubbard (u/s Violet, u/s Roz), and Josh Wingerter (Swing).

The creative team recreating a 1970s office on stage are Music Director R.J. Tancioco, Choreographer Daniel Cruz, Scenic Designer Paige Hathaway, Costume Designer Esther Garcia, Lighting Designer Yael Lubetzky, Sound Designer Elisabeth Weidner, and Stage Manager Miranda Mikolaizik.

The creative team also includes Associate Director Bretteney Beverly, Associate Choreographer Aaron Alexander Gordon, Associate Music Director Ben Bentler, Associate Lighting Designer Trevor Cushman, Fight/Intimacy Director Francesca (Cessa) Betancourt, and New York Casting by Geoff Josselson.