107th Season Announced by Tacoma Little Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tacoma Little Theatre has announced their 107th Season of theatre beginning this October. TLT is calling this season “CROSSROADS: A Season of Defiance, Destiny, and Discovery”. It brings some audience favorites to the stage along with some brand new shows to TLT and the Northwest. The season will include the following seven productions:

THE DA VINCI CODE October 24-November 9, 2025 (A Regional Premiere)

Directed by Trina Williamson

Dan Brown’s best selling mystery brought to life on stage

In this thrilling play, based on Dan Brown’s bestselling novel, Professor Robert Langdon is summoned to the Louvre, where he becomes the center of a murder investigation. Cryptologist Sophie Neveu warns him that he is both suspect and investigator, setting them on a frantic race to clear his name and decode a labyrinthine puzzle before a shocking historical secret is lost forever. From Paris to London, they unravel mysteries hidden for centuries in this gripping adaptation. With danger at every turn, they must solve the clues before time runs out. This adaptation brings the novel’s twists and turns to life with thrilling intensity.

MATILDA December 5-28, 2025

Directed by Jennifer York

A magical, rebellious musical about a brilliant girl who stands up for herself and friends

Inspired by Roald Dahl’s genius, Matilda The Musical is a Tony Award-winning masterpiece celebrating childhood rebellion, imagination, and a girl’s fight for a better life. Matilda, an extraordinary young girl with intelligence, wit, and psychokinetic powers, is unloved by her cruel parents but admired by her kind teacher, Miss Honey. However, the tyrannical headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, rules the school with an iron fist—until Matilda’s courage and cleverness inspire her classmates to stand up for themselves. Filled with wit, whimsy, and unforgettable music, this musical is a joyful celebration of empowerment. With a heartwarming message, Matilda delights audiences of all ages.

THE TIME MACHINE January 23-February 8, 2026 (West Coast Premiere)

Directed by Kathy Pingel

A thrilling adaptation of H. G. Wells' classic sci-fi tale

Michael D. Fox’s adaptation of The Time Machine reimagines H.G. Wells’ classic sci-fi adventure, blending historical fiction with time travel. Helene Briggs, a scientist who has discovered a device capable of manipulating time, must protect it from those who seek to control its power. Alongside her granddaughter Skye, she embarks on a thrilling journey across the ages, encountering figures from history while uncovering the consequences of altering time. With adventure, suspense, and thought-provoking themes, this adaptation brings new life to a classic. It explores the dilemmas of altering history and the ripple effects of every decision.

SPRING AWAKENING March 6-March 29, 2026 (In partnership with The University of Washington-Tacoma)

Directed by Maria-Tania Bandes B. Weingarden

A bold, electrifying musical about love, repression, and the turbulence of youth

In 1891 Germany, where adults hold power, young Wendla questions life's mysteries while her mother silences her curiosity. Meanwhile, the fearless Melchior defends his anxious friend Moritz, who is overwhelmed by puberty and school pressures. As Melchior and Wendla discover a powerful but forbidden desire, Moritz's despair leads to tragedy, with the rigid school system blaming Melchior for his friend’s fate. When Wendla’s unexpected pregnancy is revealed, the young lovers confront a world unwilling to support them. With raw emotion and a powerful score, Spring Awakening captures the highs and lows of rebellion.

THE MOUNTAINTOP April 24-May 10, 2026

Directed by Eric Clausell

A powerful reimagining of MLK’s final night, weaving history, humanity, and hope

After delivering his famous “I've Been to the Mountaintop” speech, an exhausted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. returns to his motel room, burdened by the weight of the civil rights movement. There, he encounters Camae, a mysterious hotel maid whose sharp wit and unexpected insights challenge his beliefs and legacy. As their conversation deepens, King is forced to confront his mortality and unfinished work. Blending realism with spiritual and surreal elements, The Mountaintop offers a human portrait of an iconic leader. A thought-provoking journey, this play redefines the man behind the movement.

SOTTO VOCE June 5-June 21, 2026

Directed by Maria Valenzuela

A lyrical and haunting exploration of memory, love, and the echoes of history

Nilo Cruz’s Sotto Voce is a poetic exploration of memory, loss, and the enduring power of love. Saquiel, a young Cuban man obsessed with the M.S. St. Louis—a ship of Jewish refugees turned away from American shores in 1939—seeks out Bemadette Kahn, an aging German-born writer who lost her lover in that tragic voyage. As they form an unconventional bond through phone calls and imagined conversations, Bemadette confronts long-buried grief. Through poetic language and magical realism, Sotto Voce intertwines past and present, exile and longing, and the lingering weight of history.

BEDROOM FARCE July 10-July 26, 2026

Directed by Micheal O’Hara

An uproarious comedy of marital misadventures

In this raucous 1975 comedy, Ayckbourn brilliantly blends farce and claustrophobia, confining the drama to three bedrooms over one endless Saturday night. Manipulating time and space, he explores the ups and downs of four marriages—older Delia and Ernest, their son Trevor and his wife Susannah, young Malcolm and Kate, and Trevor’s ex-girlfriend Jan and her husband Nick. As complications and revelations mount, relationships teeter on the edge, yet each character finds their own way forward. This fast-paced comedy revels in the absurdity of human relationships and the chaos they bring.

Single Tickets, Season Tickets, and FLEX passes are available now by visiting www.tacomalittletheatre.com, calling 253-272-2281, or coming in person to our box office (Tuesday-Friday 1:00pm-6:00pm). Season Tickets range in price from $132.00-$172.00, Single Tickets range from $23.00-$32.00, and FLEX passes are $160.00.

SPONSORED BY SEATTLE REP