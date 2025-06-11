WUMMY Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Charis King will make her debut in her one-woman play Wummy at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025. Directed by Octavia Gilmore, this hilarious new comedy about a wannabe yummy mummy will open at Just The Tonic on 1 August, with previews from 31 July, and runs until 24 August.

Charis King said, “Making my Edinburgh Fringe debut with Wummy is a dream. Inspired by my own experiences, it’s a comedy about ambition, delusion, and trying to manifest a perfect life when your only assets are a dying houseplant and a Wi-Fi password. I’m so excited to bring it to the Fringe - a place where determination, dreams and comedy all thrive.”



Her dream? “A Chelsea townhouse, a husband, a baby, a nanny, and—most importantly—a bin hidden within a kitchen island.” But when she tries to manifest her dream life, the universe answers her with an unexpected bump in the road…

Wummy takes a brutally funny look at the absurdities of modern ambition and the fine line between manifesting and delusion.

Charis King is an actress and comedian. Her theatre credits include Romeo and Juliet (international tour) and The Importance of Being Earnest (Arts Theatre). Her writing and performing credits include Steve N Allen's Comedy show, Pat Marsh and Erika North's show (BBC Radio Kent). King has also written and performed for BBC Sport Relief and BBC Upload.

Octavia Gilmore makes her directorial debut with Wummy. As Assistant Director, her credits include Mother Christmas (Hampstead Theatre) and Lighting (Park Theatre, rehearsed reading). As a performer, her credits include Butterfly (Hampstead Theatre and International tour), Impromptu Shakespeare (Edinburgh Festival Fringe); and as performer and co-creator, Catching Up (UK tour). For film, she executive produced and starred in the comedy-horror When the Screaming Starts and is currently developing her dark-comedy feature Granny’s Holiday.

Wummy is being developed as part of the Soho Theatre Edinburgh Lab.

