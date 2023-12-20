Tron Theatre Appoints New Artistic Director

Tron Theatre has announced the appointment of Jemima Levick to the role of Artistic Director, following the departure of Andy Arnold in November 2023 after an almost 16-year tenure.



Jemima trained at Queen Margaret University College in Edinburgh and on a Scottish Arts Council Directors Bursary with The Royal Lyceum Theatre and Stellar Quines Theatre Company. In April 2021 she was appointed as Artistic Director of A Play, a Pie and a Pint, the UK's most prolific producer of new plays. Between 2016-21 she was Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Stellar Quines Theatre Company, and prior to that, she was Associate and latterly Artistic Director of Dundee Rep.



She has won and been nominated for a number of awards and has directed more than 42 professional productions. Her recent credits include The Sheriff of Kalamaki, SCOTS (Ed Fringe run), The Great Replacement and Man's Best Friend for A Play, a Pie and a Pint, Cinderella for Dundee Rep, Maggie May for Leeds Playhouse, Leicester Curve & Queens Hornchurch and episodes of River City for BBC Studios. She has also directed work for the Citizens Theatre, National Theatre of Scotland, The Royal Lyceum Theatre, Dundee Rep, Stellar Quines Theatre Company, Imaginate, Borderline Theatre Company, Grid Iron Theatre Company, Traverse Theatre and Paines Plough.



Roberta Doyle, Chair of the Tron Theatre Board of Directors said, 'Jemima Levick is one of the UK's most exciting Artistic Directors. The Board and staff of the Tron are delighted to welcome her for the next chapter of the theatre's distinguished journey. Jemima brings a wealth of creativity, experience and skill to the Tron and she will inspire artists, audiences and participants alike in the years ahead.'



Patricia Stead, Tron Theatre's Executive Director said, 'From a very strong list of candidates, Jemima stood out with her artistic vision, her understanding of the challenges ahead for Scottish producing theatre, her strong alignment with our commitment to support the theatre-making sector, and for her appreciation of the Tron's ambition to engage more with the people of Glasgow.'



Jemima will join the Tron Theatre team full-time from the beginning of April 2024 and says of her appointment:

'I am beyond thrilled to be appointed as Artistic Director of the Tron Theatre. I grew up as a theatre student watching shows there, and to follow in the footsteps of arts leaders of the calibre of Michael Boyd, Neil Murray and Andy Arnold is an honour and a privilege. The Tron has been creating extraordinary, landmark productions since its inception and I can't wait to add to that canon of work.



I am particularly excited to work with the brilliant Tron staff team, the board, Roberta Doyle as Chair and of course Patricia Stead. As far as I'm concerned, Glasgow audiences, artists and participants are the best in the world, and so to lead such an iconic venue in this brilliant city is a career ambition fulfilled.'