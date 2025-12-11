FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE To Return to Scotland for 2026 Tour

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following sell-out seasons across the UK and internationally, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience will return to Scotland in spring 2026 for a full tour visiting Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, St Andrews and Aberdeen.

Scottish audiences will enjoy a quintessentially British experience as Basil, Sybil, and Manuel serve up two hours of theatre, chaos and a 70s-style three-course meal in the most infamous hotel restaurant in British comedy history. The 2026 Scottish tour cast will be David Tremaine as ‘Basil’, Clare Noy as ‘Sybil’, and Simon Hourihan as ‘Manuel’.

The 2026 tour will include visits to The Scotsman Hotel, Edinburgh (16-19 April), and Òran Mór, Glasgow (21-23 April), followed by Forgan's Broughty Ferry in Dundee (24-25 April), Forgan's, St Andrews (28 - 29 April), with final performances at the Palm Court Hotel, Aberdeen (30 April-3 May).

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience debuted in 1997 and first came to the Fringe in 2008. In 2019 in Edinburgh, the experience welcomed their one millionth diner and were hailed by the Edinburgh Evening News as “one of the most successful ever at the Edinburgh Fringe”.

Producer Jared Harford said, “It’s such a joy to be bringing Basil and the team back to Scotland. Scottish audiences have always had a special affection for Faulty Towers The Dining Experience, and after such an incredible 2025 celebrating 50 years of Fawlty Towers, we can’t wait to continue sharing the laughter, chaos and community spirit that make this show so special.”

Devised by Alison Pollard-Mansergh, Andrew Foreman and others, Faulty Towers, The Dining Experience has hosted residencies in the UK and internationally since 2008, appearing in 43 countries and welcoming over a million guests.

